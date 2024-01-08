How To Manage Your Apple Watch Activity Rings

The Apple Watch is a companion to your iPhone, letting you answer incoming calls, send texts, and view app notifications. It's also a pretty powerful device on its own. While all Apple Watches can track your heart rate, if you have an Apple Watch Series or Apple Watch Ultra model, you'll also be able to keep tabs on blood oxygen, record an ECG, and monitor sleep.

In addition, the Apple Watch can send you notifications if it detects an irregular heart rate or your heartbeat is too high or low. Apart from its health specific features, the Apple Watch is also a great tool to help you track your workouts and daily activity. It does this using Activity rings — three concentric circles that provide a visual indicator of how close you are to hitting your daily goals.

Apple (and Apple Watch users) often use the term "close your rings," which basically means hitting all your daily goals. Closing all three activity rings every single day isn't realistic for most people, but they are a simple and effective way to keep tabs on how much you've moving and exercising.