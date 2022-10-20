Here's How You'll Be Able To Use Apple Fitness+ Without An Apple Watch

Apple Fitness+ started 2022 with new features, and now it looks like it's going to close out 2022 with even more. And it's not just new audio content to work out to (though that is part of it), oh no — for the first time ever, the service is going to be available to iPhone users without requiring them to have an Apple Watch.

So if you've been wanting to try out the service but didn't want to spring for Apple's tiny wrist-mounted almost-a-phone, now's your chance. Once the changes take effect, you'll have access to everything Fitness+ has to offer. That's more than 3,000 workouts and meditations led by professional trainers, on-screen guidance and help, burned calorie estimates, Time to Walk meditative exercise programs, and more.

The only real catch is that you need to have a compatible iPhone, and you'll have to download iOS 16.1 once it's available.