Here's How You'll Be Able To Use Apple Fitness+ Without An Apple Watch
Apple Fitness+ started 2022 with new features, and now it looks like it's going to close out 2022 with even more. And it's not just new audio content to work out to (though that is part of it), oh no — for the first time ever, the service is going to be available to iPhone users without requiring them to have an Apple Watch.
So if you've been wanting to try out the service but didn't want to spring for Apple's tiny wrist-mounted almost-a-phone, now's your chance. Once the changes take effect, you'll have access to everything Fitness+ has to offer. That's more than 3,000 workouts and meditations led by professional trainers, on-screen guidance and help, burned calorie estimates, Time to Walk meditative exercise programs, and more.
The only real catch is that you need to have a compatible iPhone, and you'll have to download iOS 16.1 once it's available.
What you're getting
While Fitness+ being available to iPhone users without the need of an Apple Watch is significant in its own way, there's a bit more coming to the service beyond less stringent hardware requirements. SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health are all going to throw their own Fitness+ free trial offers into the mix soon. Even Apple itself is going to start a new promotion, where you'll get three months of Fitness+ for free when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, according to Apple.
And, of course, Fitness+ is getting more content. Three new Collections — Totally '80s Cycling, Best Mindful Cooldowns for Athletes, and 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge — are being added to give you more variety in how you approach your own fitness goals. Additionally, Time to Walk is getting new episodes and will kick-off (no pun intended) with the one and only Hannah Waddingham from "Ted Lasso."
On top of that is the new Yoga for Every Runner workout program with ultramarathoner Scott Jurek, which is intended to help runners with their balance, mobility, and posture through warm-up or recovery yoga exercises. And if you've been wanting more Taylor Swift in your Fitness+ workouts, several tracks from her new "Midnights" album will be popping up across various exercises every Monday for three weeks — along with her own Artist Spotlight series.
What you'll need
The most important thing to keep in mind is that Fitness+ will only work on your iPhone 8 or newer without the presence of an Apple Watch if you have iOS 16.1 installed. And once it's live, you'll be able to find it in the middle tab of the Fitness app. But bear in mind, if you don't have an Apple Watch and don't have iOS 16.1 it's not going to work for you. That said, if you do have an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer you'll still be able to use Fitness+ with no problem on an iPhone 6s or newer with iOS 14.3 or higher installed.
Also, note that these new features are tied to a Fitness+ subscription, not just the Fitness app. So if you want to partake, you're going to have to sign up and shell out $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Well, that or convince a family member who's already subscribed to make you one of their five allotted shares. Or you could sign up for an Apple One Premier Plan, which includes a Fitness+ membership along with Apple Music, Apple TV, and other Apple-exclusive services.
Aside from that, you just need to live in one of the 21 countries where Fitness+ is available. And, of course, you'll need to install iOS 16.1 when it launches publicly on Monday, October 24, 2022.