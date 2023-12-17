How To Track Your Heart Rate On Your Apple Watch

When it comes to heart health, most doctors will tell you the more information, the better. The good news is that the Apple Watch you have strapped to your wrist has several tools to help you keep track of key data about your cardiovascular health, including just how fast your heart is beating. While this may seem like a simple metric, the number you see on the screen can tell you a lot about your heart health.

Using the Apple Watch to keep an eye on your heart rate can let you know if your resting heart rate is too high — information that could save your life. However, it's not just about lifesaving information; keeping track of your heart rate on your Apple Watch can help you get into and stay in shape. Knowing your heart rate can help you monitor the intensity of a workout and even give you insight into whether it's time to drink more water or cut back on caffeine. To get all of those benefits, you'll need to know how to track your heart rate on your Apple Watch. Here, we show you how.