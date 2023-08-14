5 Of The Best Peloton Bike Hidden Features You Should Know About

Peloton is one of the most well-known exercise brands today, and many people looking to get into fitness often choose the Peloton Bike. While using the bike seems rather straightforward, the Peloton does have a bunch of extra features that you might not be aware of. Instead of hopping on for an hour or so doing the same daily routine, you can mix things up with a game if you want. Peloton veterans might be well aware of what this bike has to offer, but a newcomer has a lot to discover with their new exercise bike.

The Peloton Bike has the ability to sync up with your smartwatch, and that's one of the first things you'll want to do if you own an Apple Watch or a similar product. Outside of that, you'll want to do some digging into the bike's tablet itself. There are features being added all the time, and it's easy to miss them if you're not explicitly looking for something new.