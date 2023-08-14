5 Of The Best Peloton Bike Hidden Features You Should Know About
Peloton is one of the most well-known exercise brands today, and many people looking to get into fitness often choose the Peloton Bike. While using the bike seems rather straightforward, the Peloton does have a bunch of extra features that you might not be aware of. Instead of hopping on for an hour or so doing the same daily routine, you can mix things up with a game if you want. Peloton veterans might be well aware of what this bike has to offer, but a newcomer has a lot to discover with their new exercise bike.
The Peloton Bike has the ability to sync up with your smartwatch, and that's one of the first things you'll want to do if you own an Apple Watch or a similar product. Outside of that, you'll want to do some digging into the bike's tablet itself. There are features being added all the time, and it's easy to miss them if you're not explicitly looking for something new.
Try out Lanebreak
"Lanebreak" is Peloton's in-app game that'll let you have a lot of fun while also exercising. It's sort of like the Peloton version of "Beat Saber," the hit VR game that lets you get in a lot of cardio at the same time. If you're familiar with that or "Guitar Hero," then you'll notice a bunch of similarities here.
You're able to switch between six different lanes by turning your bike's resistance knob. You'll get points for being in specific lanes, and the further right you go, the more resistance you'll feel by pedaling. It plays a lot like a rhythm game, and you'll feel right at home here if you like that genre.
It'll turn a simple workout into a more exciting one, and you'll also have a high score to hit. "Lanebreak" is available to all Peloton Bike and Bike Plus owners.
Charge your phone
At first glance, you won't see a way to plug in your phone while pedaling on your bike. However, If you check the back of the screen, you'll see some ports that can be used to charge your phone. This does depend on whether you have the Bike Plus or the original, however.
The Bike Plus is equipped with a USB-C port, while the original has a Micro USB port. Most chargers today will be utilizing USB-C, so having an original bike could mean you won't be able to charge your phone. You will also run into the problem of finding out where your phone can go while you're on the bike. There isn't a surface to put things down on, and balancing on your handlebars is out of the question.
If you have a table near your bike, then you can have your phone sitting there while you exercise. This helps you stay on top of messages and phone calls, ensuring you won't be missing out on anything while you ride.
You don't always need the bike to exercise
Signing up for a Peloton membership gives you all of the classes on the app as well. This means you can take the exercise classes away from the bike if you're somebody who doesn't like being tied to your Peloton Bike every time you work out.
The app comes with several outdoor classes you can experience, and you're able to map out your walks or runs. If you're paying for the membership already, there's really no harm in checking out what the app has to offer.
There's also a free version if you don't have a membership, but having a bike without one isn't really getting the most out of the purchase. The free version comes with a limited collection of classes, but Peloton's App One subscription bumps that up. App One comes with up to three cardio equipment classes a month, along with unlimited strength, cardio, and meditation classes. There's a 30-day free trial available if you're on the fence about it.
Pick a favorite instructor
A big part of Peloton classes is that you have an instructor guiding you through it all. As you continue your workouts, you'll probably find an instructor or two that encourages you more than the others. If you find that to be the case, you can easily make it so you take all of their classes without having to sift through all the others.
Click the horizontal three dots icon on the bottom right side of your screen, select the instructors menu, and then pick your favorite. Any instructors that you favorite will end up in the "Your Instructors" tab, so it'll be easy to stay up to date with their sessions.
This will make it much easier to hop on your bike, see the latest class by your preferred instructor, and get started. Longtime owners of a Peloton Bike likely have their favorites all picked out, but newbies will want to do a bit of exploring before they make a decision on who's best.
Keep track of accomplishments
If you want to see the progress you've been making on your bike, you can do it through the attached tablet. It's not quite as easy to find as you'd think, but it's all there. Just click your username, scroll down through your "Overview," and select "Manage Personal Records."
It's here where you'll be seeing your records like what's the fastest you've completed an exercise. It's a great way of knowing how big the gains you've been making are. Alternatively, you can cut out specific dates, which would be useful if you're hopping back on the bike for the first time in a few months.
While it's not exactly the same as "Lanebreak," having a high score to chase is always a good motivator. In this case, it'll just be a record you set in the past. With so many records to set on the Peloton Bike, you have your work cut out for you.