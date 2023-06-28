Peloton's Lanebreak Tread Expands 'Gaming-Inspired' Workouts Beyond Bikes

Thanks to brands like Peloton, technologically-assisted home workouts have become quite attractive, both to fitness enthusiasts and those just looking to get up off their feet. Alongside the general convenience of Peloton devices, there have also been new and improved ways to motivate exercisers, with one of the most promising avenues being gamification. Nothing helps you forget your sweat like striving for a high score, after all.

On Peloton's press blog today, the company announced the official launch of Lanebreak Tread, an updated version of the Lanebreak Bike game released in 2022. Moving on from just exercise bikes, Lanebreak Tread is a rhythmic fitness game intended for Peloton Tread treadmill devices.

In the same vein as Lanebreak Bike, players run along their treadmill to the beat of catchy music to create a more engaging jogging experience. The game features music of numerous genres, including Pop, Electronic, R&B, Hip Hop, Rock, Metal, Country, and Latin.