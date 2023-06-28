Peloton's Lanebreak Tread Expands 'Gaming-Inspired' Workouts Beyond Bikes
Thanks to brands like Peloton, technologically-assisted home workouts have become quite attractive, both to fitness enthusiasts and those just looking to get up off their feet. Alongside the general convenience of Peloton devices, there have also been new and improved ways to motivate exercisers, with one of the most promising avenues being gamification. Nothing helps you forget your sweat like striving for a high score, after all.
On Peloton's press blog today, the company announced the official launch of Lanebreak Tread, an updated version of the Lanebreak Bike game released in 2022. Moving on from just exercise bikes, Lanebreak Tread is a rhythmic fitness game intended for Peloton Tread treadmill devices.
In the same vein as Lanebreak Bike, players run along their treadmill to the beat of catchy music to create a more engaging jogging experience. The game features music of numerous genres, including Pop, Electronic, R&B, Hip Hop, Rock, Metal, Country, and Latin.
Running to the beat in Lanebreak Tread
When playing Lanebreak Tread, joggers are shown an image of a neon wheel on their screen, which climbs inclines and rolls down hills in time with the selected music and the jogger's own movements. The track can shift both subtly and overtly to create an adaptive hill-climbing experience, leading to the ideal interval workout, keeping joggers engaged with visuals and sound.
"The Peloton experience has been infused with gamification principles since the beginning, with features such as the in-class leaderboard, achievements, and streaks," Tom Cortese, Peloton's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, said in the company's press release. "Lanebreak classes are fun, immersive, and drive you to hit workout cues in a unique way."
To celebrate the launch of Lanebreak Tread, Peloton has assembled a custom 30-minute level built around the music of prominent DJ and music producer Tiësto, built from tracks from his latest album "DRIVE."
To access Lanebreak Tread, users will need to own a Peloton Tread device and have an All-Access membership with the Peloton service. Much like the regular Peloton workout sessions, Lanebreak Tread will also feature leaderboards for you to track your scores and progress against other players. Lanebreak Tread can be found under the "More Runs" tab on the Tread tablet.