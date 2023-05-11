Peloton Bike Recall: How To Keep Your Streak Going And Maintain Your Fitness Goals

Today Peloton issued a voluntary recall on its line of exercise bikes covering 2.2 million PL-01 model bikes sold from 2018 to 2023. The seat post may break during normal use, a defect that has already resulted in minor injuries.

Peloton has urged users to stop using the bike before a replacement seat can be installed. For people who use the bike or Peloton's services to keep in shape, being told to stay off the bike can be a tough pill to swallow, especially if you're on a particularly good exercise streak or have a particular goal. Falling off a stationary bike after the seat breaks likely isn't worth the potential injury to yourself or your pride.

Fortunately, there is a solution for people who have already bought into the Peloton ecosystem, as there is a wide array of available exercises hosted right on Peloton's app that don't require any hardware, according to Peloton's website.