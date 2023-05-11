Peloton Bike Recall: How To Keep Your Streak Going And Maintain Your Fitness Goals
Today Peloton issued a voluntary recall on its line of exercise bikes covering 2.2 million PL-01 model bikes sold from 2018 to 2023. The seat post may break during normal use, a defect that has already resulted in minor injuries.
Peloton has urged users to stop using the bike before a replacement seat can be installed. For people who use the bike or Peloton's services to keep in shape, being told to stay off the bike can be a tough pill to swallow, especially if you're on a particularly good exercise streak or have a particular goal. Falling off a stationary bike after the seat breaks likely isn't worth the potential injury to yourself or your pride.
Fortunately, there is a solution for people who have already bought into the Peloton ecosystem, as there is a wide array of available exercises hosted right on Peloton's app that don't require any hardware, according to Peloton's website.
Exercise without the bike
The Peloton App offers exercises and workout routines ranging from strength training and cardio to meditation, yoga, and stretching. The app allows you to schedule classes with different Peloton instructors and features connectivity with the Apple Watch's WearOS so the app can track your biometrics.
And, as with every platform in 2023, the Peloton App features social networking features that allow you to find a specific community through a tagging system. Plus, with the benefit of not requiring any hardware, you can exercise theoretically anywhere with a data connection. The app is also available on Roku, Apple TV, or Fire TV to play through your television.
For fitness and Peloton fans, the ecosystem offers more than just simulated biking courses where the seat may or may not fall off. In the meantime, staying on the ground during your exercise routine may be the safest option until all the bikes are fixed.