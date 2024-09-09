Apple AirPods 4 Pick Up Active Noise Cancellation, But It'll Cost You

The AirPods 4 have arrived, and they're joined by a variant that packs some key feature upgrades inspired by the more expensive Pro model. Going forward, as rumored previously, buyers will have to choose between the base tier AirPods or a slightly more expensive version that includes the company's active noise cancellation feature — and the related software features that make using it very convenient. There's Transparency Mode for hearing the environment around you when needed or when chatting, as well as Adaptive Audio for automatically adjusting the level of noise cancellation to match the surrounding environment.

Apple says the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation sports upgraded microphones alongside the H2 chip, powering the various software features that also include Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers the volume when you start speaking to someone else. There are likewise some key hardware changes that'll help you make the decision between these two models, not the least of which is a new charging option.