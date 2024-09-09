Apple AirPods 4 Pick Up Active Noise Cancellation, But It'll Cost You
The AirPods 4 have arrived, and they're joined by a variant that packs some key feature upgrades inspired by the more expensive Pro model. Going forward, as rumored previously, buyers will have to choose between the base tier AirPods or a slightly more expensive version that includes the company's active noise cancellation feature — and the related software features that make using it very convenient. There's Transparency Mode for hearing the environment around you when needed or when chatting, as well as Adaptive Audio for automatically adjusting the level of noise cancellation to match the surrounding environment.
Apple says the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation sports upgraded microphones alongside the H2 chip, powering the various software features that also include Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers the volume when you start speaking to someone else. There are likewise some key hardware changes that'll help you make the decision between these two models, not the least of which is a new charging option.
The newer model includes wireless charging
At its September event, Apple announced that the AirPods 4 have the smallest charging case offered by the line to date — the base model has a USB-C charging port, while the new active noise cancellation variant also includes support for wireless charging via the Apple Watch charger, or a compatible Qi-certified charger. Overall, users can expect more than 30 hours of battery life when you factor in the charge provided by the charging case.
In addition to controlling audio and calls using touch on the AirPods' stem, you'll also be able to respond to Siri using head nods and shakes, depending on how you want it to react. The base AirPods 4 model and the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are available to pre-order now for $129 and $179, respectively — availability will start on September 20, the same day the new Apple Watch Series 10 will be available to purchase.