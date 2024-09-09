Apple Watch Series 10 Gets An Ultra-Sized OLED Display
As anticipated, Apple introduced the latest version of its hit wearable, the Apple Watch Series 10, at its September event. Jeff Williams, Apple's Chief Operating Officer, detailed the new model's features, boasting that it is the thinnest Apple Watch to date — and that's just the first thing to be excited about. The profile clocks in with a thinner size of only 9.7 mm, plus customers will notice that the display and chassis edges are both rounder than before. Other updates over the previous generation Apple Watch include a noticeably brighter display, with a particular focus on wide-angle views — looking at the watch from an angle, it'll look 40% brighter than the current model.
Customers can also expect a 30% increase in screen real estate, which puts the watch at a slightly larger size than the Apple Watch Ultra model. This increased screen space means there's an additional line of text available to view, with Apple noting that such a change makes it easier to reply to text messages and more. Perhaps more exciting, though, are the changes you can't see just by looking at the watch.
Apple Watch Series 10 brings major upgrades
Apple says that in order to reduce the watch's profile, it had to re-engineer some parts, including the entire speaker system. That change is good news for users who, for the first time, will be able to play media audio through the wearable's built-in speaker — yes, that means you'll be able to listen to podcasts directly on your wrist, no AirPods needed. The size of the crown has also been reduced on the Apple Watch Series 10 to better fit the slimmer shape.
There's likewise an updated and more efficient charging coil hiding under the hood, which Apple says will make it possible to recharge the smartwatch to up to 80% battery life within half an hour. As for the design, buyers will get a new option that replaces the stainless steel version: polished titanium. If that's not to your taste, there's also a new jet black version with a polished exterior, though more common options will also remain available.
The model will be available on September 20 for $399, or $499 if you want the cellular version.