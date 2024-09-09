Apple Watch Series 10 Gets An Ultra-Sized OLED Display

As anticipated, Apple introduced the latest version of its hit wearable, the Apple Watch Series 10, at its September event. Jeff Williams, Apple's Chief Operating Officer, detailed the new model's features, boasting that it is the thinnest Apple Watch to date — and that's just the first thing to be excited about. The profile clocks in with a thinner size of only 9.7 mm, plus customers will notice that the display and chassis edges are both rounder than before. Other updates over the previous generation Apple Watch include a noticeably brighter display, with a particular focus on wide-angle views — looking at the watch from an angle, it'll look 40% brighter than the current model.

Customers can also expect a 30% increase in screen real estate, which puts the watch at a slightly larger size than the Apple Watch Ultra model. This increased screen space means there's an additional line of text available to view, with Apple noting that such a change makes it easier to reply to text messages and more. Perhaps more exciting, though, are the changes you can't see just by looking at the watch.