Apple AirPods Pro Will Soon Be Able To Act As Hearing Aids

Today, Apple announced a host of new updates to AirPods Pro, not the least of which is the ability to double as an over-the-counter hearing aid, along with a number of other features geared towards hearing health. Hearing aids can be remarkably expensive, and having a more affordable option (furnished by Apple) has the potential to make a huge splash in the market, especially for existing iPhone owners.

Advertisement

This feature joins the AirPods Pro's Hearing Test feature, which allows you to get an idea of how well you can hear, or potentially how impacted you are from hearing loss. New functionality allows you to share these results with your doctor and audiologist, which could potentially streamline any hearing specialist appointments. During the presentation, Apple noted that upwards of 80% of adults haven't had hearing test within the last five years, so clearly Apple thought it was an important addition.

To further protect users' hearing, the new AirPods Pro will have the Hearing Protection feature on by default to prevent you from damaging your ears from loud content.