AirPods Max Vs AirPods Pro 2: Which Is Best For You?

Whether you are looking to purchase new audio gear for your daily intense workout sessions, enjoy an immersive music listening experience, or seamlessly participate in online meetings or online classes, choosing between earbuds or headphones is a tough call. While great options like Galaxy Buds or Sony headphones exist, sticking with Apple might be the way to go if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.

At the time of writing, Apple has two different types of wireless headphones available: The AirPods and the AirPods Max. While the former is available in a Pro model as well and is among the best noise-canceling earbuds out there, the latter is the most premium wireless headset you can purchase from Apple at the time being. While both of these accessories are nowhere near similar design-wise, you'll be surprised to know how similar they are in terms of features.

Another aspect the two accessories differ in significantly is their price point. The increasingly convenient AirPods Pro, which is in its second generation at the time of writing, retails for $248. On the other hand, the impressively feature-packed AirPods Max are priced at $548. Since this is quite a massive difference, it's safe to conclude that the AirPods Pro is definitely a better option if you're on a budget. However, if affordability isn't an issue, keep reading to decide which one is better for you.