AirPods Max Vs AirPods Pro 2: Which Is Best For You?
Whether you are looking to purchase new audio gear for your daily intense workout sessions, enjoy an immersive music listening experience, or seamlessly participate in online meetings or online classes, choosing between earbuds or headphones is a tough call. While great options like Galaxy Buds or Sony headphones exist, sticking with Apple might be the way to go if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.
At the time of writing, Apple has two different types of wireless headphones available: The AirPods and the AirPods Max. While the former is available in a Pro model as well and is among the best noise-canceling earbuds out there, the latter is the most premium wireless headset you can purchase from Apple at the time being. While both of these accessories are nowhere near similar design-wise, you'll be surprised to know how similar they are in terms of features.
Another aspect the two accessories differ in significantly is their price point. The increasingly convenient AirPods Pro, which is in its second generation at the time of writing, retails for $248. On the other hand, the impressively feature-packed AirPods Max are priced at $548. Since this is quite a massive difference, it's safe to conclude that the AirPods Pro is definitely a better option if you're on a budget. However, if affordability isn't an issue, keep reading to decide which one is better for you.
Portability, design, and comfort
In terms of design, both options are nowhere near similar. While the second-generation AirPods Pro is available in only white color, you can get the AirPods Max in a variety of colors, including silver, space grey, sky blue, pink, and green. The AirPods Pro buds follow Apple's signature stem design and have a glossy finish. Upon purchasing the AirPods Pro, you'll receive three different sizes of silicon ear tips, which ensures that they don't fall out of your ears. On the other hand, the AirPods Max are over-ear headphones, with memory foam ear cushions to provide some level of sound insulation. While the AirPods Max may be better if you are looking for a more aesthetic option, we recommend purchasing the AirPods Pro if you like to stay discreet.
The AirPods Max weighs 134.5 grams, while the AirPods Pro 2 weigh 50.8 grams. The weight difference is no surprise, though, as the AirPods Max have an aluminum and stainless steel frame. However, they're much heavier than some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. Ultimately, if you're someone who prefers listening to music for hours on end without having to worry about your ears needing a break, it'd be best to steer away from the AirPods Max, purely because of its weight. Surprisingly, the AirPods Max aren't waterproof. While AirPods Pro features an IP54 dust, sweat, and water-resistant rating, the wireless headphones don't have an IP rating.
Battery life
If you're someone who has long jamming or workout sessions, you're probably looking for earbuds or headphones that you can use without worrying about them running out of charge. According to Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 boasts six continuous hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. Similarly, the AirPods Pro 2 can reportedly deliver up to 5.5 hours of listening time with Spatial Audio and head tracking enabled and around 4.5 hours of talking time.
On the contrary, the AirPods Max claims to deliver up to 20 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency Mode enabled and 20 hours of movie playback with Spatial Audio enabled. Similarly, the AirPods Max also boasts 20 hours of talk time. These stats are for a single charge only, which means that you can expect to listen to music for almost a day straight without having to worry about charging your AirPods Max. You can charge both via a Lightning cable. If you own an Apple Watch charger or a MagSafe Qi charging pad, you can also change the AirPods Pro's case wirelessly.
The AirPods Max comes with a smart case designed to protect the headphones and activate low-power mode. However, unlike the AirPods Pro's charging case, which charges the earbuds, the AirPods Max's smart case does not charge the headphones. Even though the AirPods Pro are more portable, the AirPods Max win the battery life debate.
Audio performance and controls
When choosing sound equipment, what matters most is how well it delivers sound, the clarity of its microphone, and additional features. In terms of audio performance, the second-gen AirPods Pro features Apple's powerful H2 chip, while the AirPods Max is equipped with its predecessor. This means that while both headsets offer incredible noise cancellation and audio quality, the AirPods Pro 2 takes it up a notch. This option cancels twice as much noise as the first-gen AirPods Pro, which features the H1 chip.
The AirPods Max has Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Personalized Spatial Audio. On the other hand, in addition to these three features, the AirPods Pro 2 also has Adaptive Audio, which includes features like Adaptive Noise Control, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness. The AirPods Max has an Apple Watch-like Digital Crown on the side that you can use to switch tracks, pause or play audio, answer phone calls, etc. The AirPods Pro 2 uses Force Sensors, which means you can use a single-click, double-click, triple-click, or swipe gestures to perform different actions.
While both the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2 are great when it comes to audio quality and features, it all comes down to your personal preferences. Looking for a more discrete and portable option, don't think twice before going with the AirPods Pro 2. However, if you're someone who travels a lot and needs headphones with reliable battery life, the AirPods Max is an obvious choice.