The 10 Best Noise Canceling Headphones Of 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Noise-canceling headphones are the best way to enjoy your favorite music or focus on spoken-word content like podcasts and audiobooks. Whether sitting in a busy coffee shop or on a long flight, there's nothing quite like tuning out the outside world and immersing yourself in some smooth jams or relaxing with calming ambient noise.

Active noise canceling (ANC) headphones go beyond the passive noise isolation most over-ear headphones offer. Instead of just relying on acoustic insulation in the ear cushions, ANC goes a step further by analyzing the sounds around you and tuning them out so you can enjoy what's coming from inside the headphones.

When it comes to picking the best ANC headphones, there's no shortage of options on the market today, with something for nearly every budget. However, unlike purchasing a standard set of cans, you'll want to consider not only the overall sound quality but how well the ANC works at filtering out the noise around you, whether that's the murmur of a crowd or the sound of jet engines.

Many premium ANC headphones also provide advanced features like transparency modes that can go the other way, helping to amplify sounds so you can carry on conversations without removing the headphones. Lastly, you'll also want to pay attention to battery life. ANC naturally consumes more power when enabled since the headphones have to do more work to actively analyze and cancel out the noise around you.