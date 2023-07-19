Beats Studio Pro Review: Out From Apple's Shadow

You're spoiled for choice if you need noise-canceling headphones, but the Beats Studio Pro are counting on equal helpings of heritage and flexibility to stand apart. At $349.99, though, they land in a segment crowded by Sony, Bose, and others, with Apple and B&W looming above and plenty of budget options angling below. Beats' secret sauce might seal the deal: the attention to detail and engineering might of its Cupertino owners, combined with an eagerness to play with everybody that nobody would ever expect of Apple.

Beats has updated the design for these fourth-generation headphones, but you'd need to be pretty familiar with the Studio aesthetic in order to spot the changes. The company says that's intentional — to make sure they're recognizable at first glance — though there are new brushed metal accents and fresh typography if you look a little closer.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The important thing is that they still feel sturdy and, though there's plenty of plastic, you don't get the feeling that the new headphones will instantly snap if you throw them in your backpack without a case. They fold into a suitably compact bundle, and of course, Beats includes a carrying pouch. It's admirably small, too, with a couple of little pockets inside for cables.

The big change is the new ear cushions, which Beats is branding "Ultra Plus" and promising will deliver comfortable extended wear. Made of memory foam wrapped with "engineered leather," they feel — at first squish — a little firmer than what you get on, say, a set of Sony's $400 WH-1000XM5 cans. Generally, the Studio Pro grip a little harder than the Sony headphones, too, though not uncomfortably so. Sony does add thicker padding to the underside of the headband, too.