Major Headphone Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Headphones are confusing. It's not just that over-ear and on-ear headphones are different, or that earphones and headphones might be different things, or that "wireless" might not mean the same thing as "true wireless." And sooner or later the audiophiles get involved, and confusion turns chronic.

There's one big issue that seems to make great headphones sound bad, and which makes purists gag when listening to what seem like great-sounding headphones: the neutrality of the sound signature. This problem is all about frequency response, which is the ability of headphones to reproduce a sound exactly as it's presented by the source. This is what "hi-fi" means: a high level of fidelity to the source.

Problems arise when you don't want high fidelity ... and most people don't. Generally, consumers have a preference for boosting bass. To achieve this, manufacturers "color" the sound of the headphone drivers by tweaking the bass, mid, and treble to sound more pleasing, but less accurate. This makes the sound reproduction of studio monitors and audiophile-quality headphones less desirable to many than the tweaked sound signature of typically cheaper consumer options. We're using a flat, accurate frequency response as the ideal against which headphones should be measured, but also giving due credit to companies that are successful with other approaches.

We evaluated 199 brands closely, and narrowed our list to 22 that fit the description of "major headphone brands," give or take. This necessarily excludes quality brands that haven't yet broken through to the consumer market, or which don't offer anything within the $50 to $100 range most common for headphone buyers. There are a few high-profile omissions along these lines, all of which were made after careful consideration and comparison with other brands.