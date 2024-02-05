5 Hidden Features Every AirPods Max Owner Needs To Try

Knowing how much battery your headphones have left is pretty important—there's nothing worse than grabbing them for an important call or a long walk home just to find they're at 5% and about to power down. Luckily, there are multiple easy ways to find out if your AirPods Max are good to go or in need of some juice.

The first is on the actual headphones. When you press the noise control button, the status light will turn green if you have more than 15% remaining, and amber if not. You can also use the same trick to find out if they're done charging: if you press the button while they're plugged in, it will show as green if you're above 95%, and amber if otherwise.

The second way to find out is to bring the AirPods near to your phone and press the noise control button. A pop-up will appear showing your headphones and their battery status. The third option is using widgets. You can add a battery widget to your home screen or lock screen that can show up to four different devices, so you can always see how your AirPods are doing. You can also see your Apple Watch battery life here, and if you have normal AirPods as well, it'll show both the battery of the earphones and of the charging case.