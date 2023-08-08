Everything We Know About Apple's New Generation Of AirPods

Apple is reportedly working on a new generation of AirPods, with an update to AirPods Max headphones and a more affordable version of the AirPods with a speculated price of $99. This is according to technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has made accurate predictions about unreleased Apple hardware specifications in the past, using movements in the supply chain to predict details on future offerings from the company.

Apple's AirPods were originally released at the end of 2016, and have since been widely regarded as some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Since the original release, AirPods have seen upgrades over the years and a total of three generations of headphones.

The most recent 3rd generation of AirPods was released in October 2021, and featured shorter stems and support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. With the news, it appears that the company is preparing to launch the next generation of the product.