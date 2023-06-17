6 Coolest Features Of Apple's Vision Pro Headset

The Vision Pro is Apple's latest groundbreaking product, ushering in a new age of "spatial computing." Apple's Vision Pro offers an all-encompassing virtual real estate using virtual reality and an interactive augmented reality experience that enhances your surroundings. This results in a coherent transition between physical and virtual realms, and Apple claims this experience to be highly superior to any other AR, VR, or mixed-reality headset available in the market.

The Cupertino-headquartered giant calls the Vision Pro "the most advanced electronics device ever" and claims that 5,000 patents have gone into creating its unique and unmatched experience. At WWDC 2023, five top Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, and several engineers spent time detailing the artistry that makes the Vision Pro, encompassing the longest session during the virtual event.

The Apple Vision Pro will cost $3,499 and will be available in early 2024. The months leading up to the market launch have been reserved to entice developers to the new visionOS platform, built ground-up for this and future headsets from Apple. The Vision Pro is unequivocally cool, and besides the usual benefits of immersive video and gaming, it offers several other features that make up for a unique experience. Based on the demos Apple showed, here are the top cool features of the Apple Vision Pro.