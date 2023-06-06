What Is The R1 CPU Found In Apple's Vision Pro Headset?

At the WWDC 2023, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset. Apple Vision Pro, or the company's "first spatial computer," costs $3,499 and will be available in early 2024. The high-end headset doesn't only compete with the likes of Meta'a Quest Pro but takes the augmented-reality game to the next level, i.e., it blends overlays virtual elements on users' environment with ultra-high precision. However, to do that, the "most advanced personal electronics device" has got to have some exceptional computational power, which is where the company introduced us to its dual-chip design.

Unlike any other headset, the Vision Pro features two chipsets under the sophisticated metal and glass design. First, there's the Apple M2 chip. Known to handle complex workflows on MacBooks while being energy efficient, the M2 chip is tasked with the same for the headset. It takes care of all the staple operations, such as opening apps, multitasking, and accessing the web for browsing on the VisionOS, the "world's first spatial operating system."

However, to provide users with a lag-free three-dimensional experience that is in sync with their movements, the company has designed the all-new R1 chip. Working in conjunction with M2, the R1 chip ensures that the headset processes all spatial inputs in time. Here's a deeper dive into the R1 chip in the Apple Vision Pro and how it helps the headset stand out.