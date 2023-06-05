Apple Gives Us An Up-Close Look At Vision Pro's Hardware And Design

Apple finally lifted the covers from its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023, showing off its high-end hardware. Crafted out of aircraft-grade aluminum, the headset contains displays loaded with 23 million pixels that are claimed to offer an "infinite screen real estate." To put that into perspective, that's like reserving a 4K screen for each eyeball, whether for gazing at a macOS widow, watching a 3D film with Spatial Audio enabled, or playing Apple Arcade games.

Apple's patent micro-OLED display tech is at the heart of the screen, an evolution of the mini-LED screen we last saw on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the current-gen MacBook Pro. At the center of it are catadioptric lenses, while Zeiss optical inserts handle vision correction. However, one of the most incredible tricks of the curved glass exterior is the EyeSight tech, which allows a pass-through view of a person's eyes.

Apple

This was achieved using polished laminated glass with its own optical surface that seamlessly meets the metallic frame. To handle the issue of light leakage, Apple is touting Light Seal, which is essentially a fancy way of saying that the fit will be tailored to each person's face as the textile fabric conforms to the facial structure to ensure a snug fit. Likewise, the audio hardware -– which includes a pair of individually tuned driver units –- conforms to each person's unique ear shape and head movement to deliver what Apple calls Personalized Spatial Audio.