Mac Pro With M2 Ultra Serves Up Big Expandability At A Big Price

At its annual developer's conference, Apple finally completed its transition to Apple silicon with the introduction of a new Mac Pro. The "cheesegrater" design is here to stay, but its Intel chip has been swapped in favor of a beastly M2 Ultra silicon, the most powerful processor that Apple has to offer at the moment.

The M2 Ultra packs 24 CPU cores and a massive graphics engine that comes armed with 76 GPU cores, while also doubling the memory and storage capacity. Apple claims the updated Mac Pro can manage up to 22 ProRes videos at 8K resolution simultaneously.

3D video transcoding performance is 3x quicker, and it can handle 24 video encoding streams at 4K resolution. If you really need all the firepower that Apple has to offer, you can spend on a configuration with 192GB RAM with 800Gbps bandwidth. Apple is touting up to 7x faster performance than the most recent Intel-based Mac Pro.