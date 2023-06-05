10 Apple Vision Pro Features Already Available With Meta Quest

Apple has finally unveiled its augmented reality headset, and it's packed with cutting-edge features. Apple is rarely the first company to produce a specific type of device, but when it does release something it tends to be highly polished and contain innovations you're unlikely to see elsewhere. The Vision Pro can do some amazing things such as play videos on a virtual screen that Apple describes as "a hundred feet wide," predict what you want it to do based on your eye movements, and connect seamlessly with your other Apple devices.

However, there are already devices that can do the same thing — including the Meta Quest 2, which is a lot cheaper than the Vision Pro. While the cheapest Vision Pro will set you back an eye-watering $3,499, it was recently announced that the Quest 2 is going back to its original $299 price point.

Of course, the Quest 2 doesn't give you everything, and some features overlap with the pricier yet disappointing Quest Pro. Still, if you can't wait until "early next year" to experience Apple's take on augmented reality, you should consider something from Meta. As you're about to see, there is a surprising amount of overlap — here are 10 features coming to the Apple Vision Pro that you can already experience on the Meta Quest 2.