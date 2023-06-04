VR's Moment Of Truth: It's Put-Up Or Shut-Up Time

In early June, Meta held its annual VR Gaming Showcase — an event meant to highlight the games coming out on its Quest platform over the next 12 months. Unfortunately, what should have been an event designed to stoke up excitement and anticipation was instead a highlight reel of everything wrong with the VR medium at the moment.

Most of the games were either remakes, ports, or sequels. Many of them were graphically horrific, and the gameplay on display in many of the trailers didn't look enticing at all. VR is a platform with so much potential and could be home to some truly brilliant gaming content. Unfortunately, several years into this generation of VR products, we still have very little to shout about.

It may have hit the point where it's time for VR to put up or shut up. We need beautiful games and exciting content. We need developers and manufacturers to push on and play to the platform's strengths. If we don't get this soon, VR may end up joining things like Google Glass in the big, rusty pile of gigantic tech flops.