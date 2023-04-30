Virtual Reality Is Doomed If Meta Doesn't Change

If you look at the staggering amount of money Reality Labs is losing, then you'd be forgiven for thinking VR is a bit of a lame duck. But VR as a concept isn't the problem, Meta's overall strategy is — and VR isn't the money pit Meta is making it out to be. The gaming side of things is immensely profitable, with many VR titles netting their creators millions of dollars in sales. The VR gaming audience is pretty dedicated too, with many using the Quest as a gateway drug before going on to splash the cash on PCVR setups, full body tracking, and other ways to enhance their experiences.

Meta is taking this audience for granted. I would argue that the main reason the Quest Pro sold so poorly was down to the fact it was targeted at businesses and enterprise users rather than VR gamers. Accessories like the full light blocker weren't included, and are instead only available as pricy add-ons. Features like Wi-Fi 6e compatibility still haven't been enabled. The people left disappointed by the Quest Pro are the exact early adopters Meta needs to be focusing on if it wants the Quest to remain the go-to headset for many VR users.

Equally, the "Metaverse" seems like a wide-ranging waste of time. Many elements of it already exist, but Meta is wasting a fortune pushing VR in directions it really doesn't need to go in an attempt to create an all-encompassing evolution of the world wide web. Instead of creating an entirely new universe, it should instead focus on polishing the user experiences already on offer — because those are mostly terrible.