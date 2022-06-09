The Real Reasons The 3D TV Was A Failure

The arrival of 3D TV technology was a huge novelty at the time, but in the end, it fell short of widespread success. There were many contributing factors to this failure, which in 2017 resulted in these TVs no longer being produced by any company. This downfall started in 2014 when Vizio ended the production of its 3D TVs following a decline in sales. In 2017, the last two companies that were still making 3D TVs, Sony and LG, decided to finally pull out, as reported by CNET.

3D technology was at its height in 2009 with the release of the movie "Avatar," to this day the highest-grossing film in history at $2,847,246,203 worldwide, as shown on Box Office Mojo. The theatrical launch included the option to watch a 3D version of the film, and at that time the popularity of this format was soaring. However, many criticized 3D movies as a fad, which also became the case for 3D TVs. In 2010, 3D TVs were on the rise, piggybacking on the success of 3D movies. This was also a time, though, when people were beginning to upgrade to HD TVs, and most people didn't want to shell out more money for their 3D counterparts. This, combined with the fact that 3D TV was inherently impractical because every viewer needed their own special set of glasses, made for a swift demise.