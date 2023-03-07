Meta Reportedly Plans More Layoffs As 'Year Of Efficiency' Continues

Dark clouds are looming over Meta's workforce. After a huge round of layoffs already took place in November 2022, it seems the tech giant is readying itself to fire even more people, internal sources claim. The parent company behind both Facebook and Instagram is pursuing an increase in efficiency, and financially, it seems that the choice might be to cut some more people off.

Meta already let 11,000 employees go last year, in a move that dwarfs even Elon Musk's Twitter firing sprees. While Musk sometimes fires his employees in a very public fashion, Meta has mostly managed to avoid major public outbursts. It has, however, been accused of giving employees different severance packages.

This past year has been difficult for many, but the technology sector has seen some of the worst losses. Twitter lost a large portion of its workforce, Google made the decision to fire 12,000 employees totaling 6% of its workforce, and Amazon managed to top that by letting 18,000 people go. Other leaders in the technology space, such as Microsoft, Spotify, and Salesforce, have seen massive cuts in 2022 and 2023 as well.