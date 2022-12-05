Meta Accused Of Giving Some Laid-Off Workers Different Severance Package

Soon after Elon Musk laid off around half of Twitter's employees, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that his company would also slash its workforce. The company laid off more than 11,000 workers, promising them a severance package that included 16 weeks of their base pay and six months of healthcare coverage, among other things. The severance was intended to support now-former employees while they looked for new jobs, but some laid-off workers claim they aren't on the receiving end of those promises.

This isn't the first complaint we've heard from recently laid-off tech workers who claim they've been offered different severance packages than anticipated. Shortly after Musk cut Twitter's workforce, the company's laid-off workers in Africa claimed that they were only offered their benefits until December 4, 2022, a substantial downgrade from what their colleagues in the U.S. received. In Meta's case, the complaint comes from a group of laid-off employees who worked under the company's Sourcer Development Program.