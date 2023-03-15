The Long, Painful Death Of Google Glass Has Finally Arrived

After 10 years, and numerous market failures, Google Glass is finally dead. The tech giant announced it is discontinuing sales of its enterprise edition, and pulling support for the product in September. The headsets themselves will still work, and third-party companies are still free to develop apps for the platform, but Google will no longer have anything to do with it. Similarly, if the devices falter on September 16 or later, Google won't replace it "under the existing process."

There is a bit of a grey area with Google's own apps. "Meet on Glass" may still work after support is pulled, but if it develops bugs or simply ceases to work, Google won't be doing anything to fix it.

Several versions of Glass have existed, but none have been a commercial success. The Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was made available for direct sale around two years ago, and it's the last version of Google Glass on the market. Priced at $1,000, the high-tech eyewear was designed to allow employees to keep their hands free while viewing information. While the price was certainly prohibitive in the Enterprise Edition 2's case, other editions flopped due to things like a lack of perceived usefulness or privacy concerns.