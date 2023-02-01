Samsung's Attempt To Leapfrog Apple To XR Has More Questions Than Answers

Samsung could cut ahead of Apple and become the next major manufacturer to release an extended-reality (XR) device. The news broke toward the end of Samsung Unpacked 2023, but the revelation left us with more questions than it did answers. While it was confirmed Samsung would be working on the device with two of the world's biggest tech companies, not much was revealed beyond that.

Speaking at the event, Samsung's president of mobile experiences TM Roh said: "Today we are transforming the future of mobile once again, by building the future of XR experience together. People see a future in which immersive shared experiences enhance and enrich people's lives, revolutionizing how we connect to one another." No device was unveiled nor was the direction in which the product is headed or any sort of timeline. It was just announced that Samsung was working on it.

The Washington Post received a little more information, but not much. "We're getting there, but we're not too far away," is what it was told. If Samsung is to beat Apple to the punch, that timeline may have to be tight. Although Apple's product has been rumored for a long time and nothing official has been announced, there's a good chance fans could get their first proper glimpse of it this year. Like most Apple products, the XR headset is likely to be high-end, high-specced, and high-priced. The headset could also have broad applications, with health and fitness allegedly amongst the areas Apple is focusing on.