How Much Is Apple Vision Pro And When Can You Buy It?

Apple's first mixed-reality headset was no great secret, and neither were we short on predictions that the new augmented reality (AR) wearable would cost a pretty penny when the Cupertino company deigned to make it official. At WWDC 2023, Tim Cook & Co. confirmed that the Apple Vision Pro is indeed a real product, aiming to do for AR what the iPhone did for smartphones (and, for that matter, what the iPad did for tablets).

The handiwork of multiple years of development, a whole new operating system, and a brand new chip inside some very slick hardware, the result is possibly one of the most convincing visions (no pun intended) of what a mixed-reality headset should look like, and it's priced to match.

In fact, it'll cost a hefty $3,499 when it goes on sale, which Apple says should be early in 2024. That's in the U.S., at least; other markets will follow, but so far we don't have a detailed list of when and where, exactly.