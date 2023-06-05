Optic ID Is The Vision Pro's Twist On Face ID Security

The biggest reveal of WWDC 2023 was the Vision Pro headset, but one system in particular that really stood out was Optic ID, which leverages the bevy of onboard sensors to create a whole new system of biometric authentication with your eyes at the center of it. Optic ID banks on the fact that just like fingerprints, each person's iris offers a distinct biometric identifier pattern that can be used as a secure method for personality verification. The focus is clearly on convenience here. As soon as you wear the Vision Pro headset, the inward-facing optical sensor array illuminates the iris and unlocks the device after duly matching it.

Unsurprisingly, Apple is giving the security treatment to Optic ID as Face ID, storing all of the optical recognition data in a secure enclave protected by layers of encryption so that it can't be tampered with. Plus, it can only be called upon at the hardware level and never leaves the Vision Pro headset at any level.

With security protocols handled, Apple is once again chasing the convenience iPhone users get with Face ID-based authentication. So, be it verifying an Apple Pay transaction or logging into an online service, Optic ID wants to be the next evolution of biometric identification for Apple hardware and software, after using fingerprints for Touch ID and facial 3D map for Face ID.