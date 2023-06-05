Apple's Vision Pro Headset Is Also A 3D Camera

Apple has taken the wraps off its long-anticipated mixed-reality headset, a product we now know is called the Apple Vision Pro. This wearable spatial computer, as Apple calls it, features a massive amount of tech packed into what is ultimately a very slim and small package, at least relative to the competing models on the market. One of the notable elements that'll arrive with the Vision Pro is Apple's first 3D camera, which the company says is able to capture videos and audio in a way that can only be truly experienced using a headset like the Vision Pro. Unlike your iPhone's camera, the 3D camera on the headset can, quite obviously, record 3D video and pair it with spatial audio.

This results in a life-like experience that makes videos more immersive, allowing users to, in a way, actually re-experience whatever was recorded rather than passively consume it through a screen. Contributing to this immersive effect is the spatial audio, which means that sounds will seem to originate from their natural locations in the environment around you as captured by the hardware at the time the video was recorded.