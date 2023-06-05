Bigger And Better: FaceTime Takes The Big Screen With Apple TV Integration
At WWDC 2023, Apple confirmed that the company's proprietary video calling app — FaceTime — is coming to Apple TV. The announcement came as part of a series of updates to Apple's entire lineup of Audio and Home products. Until recently, all Apple devices that officially supported FaceTime included the iPhone, iPad, and various Mac models — all devices that feature a front-facing camera. However, given that the Apple TV doesn't come with dedicated camera hardware, Apple is using the company's Continuity Camera feature (introduced in 2022) to enable this feature on the Apple TV.
The feature essentially allows users to use the cameras on the iPhone and iPad to make FaceTime calls using Apple TV. Similarly, any FaceTime call made to a connected iPhone or iPad could be answered on an Apple TV. Apple has also confirmed that it is bringing its Center Stage feature to the Apple TV, which uses machine learning to keep everyone part of the video call in the frame. FaceTime for Apple TV will roll out to users as part of tvOS 17 and is expected to make landfill before the end of the year. Those interested in checking out these features right away will be able to do so by participating in the beta program which will enable them to download the developer beta version of tvOS 17.
What else is new with Apple tvOS 17?
In addition to the newfound support for FaceTime, Apple's TV-focused operating system now features a completely redesigned control center that claims to make the experience of accessing key information and settings even more fluid.
A new feature addition to tvOS 17 is the ability to locate the Siri Remote using the Control Center on the iPhone. Apple is also making noticeable enhancements to its screensavers. For example, users can now view curated photos for their personal library on the big screen, along with inbuilt screensavers from new locations that include Arizona's Monument Valley and California's coastal redwoods.
Apple is also updating the existing Apple Music Sing feature with the Continuity Camera feature, which lets users see themselves on the screen while singing along. In addition to these, tvOS 17 will also get an "Enhance Dialogue" feature that enables listeners clearly hear dialogues sometimes overshadowed by sound effects. This is apart from support for Dolby Vision 8.1 as well as third-party VPN support.
Most of these features will roll out as an update to Apple TV by fall 2023, Apple confirmed.