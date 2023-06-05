Bigger And Better: FaceTime Takes The Big Screen With Apple TV Integration

At WWDC 2023, Apple confirmed that the company's proprietary video calling app — FaceTime — is coming to Apple TV. The announcement came as part of a series of updates to Apple's entire lineup of Audio and Home products. Until recently, all Apple devices that officially supported FaceTime included the iPhone, iPad, and various Mac models — all devices that feature a front-facing camera. However, given that the Apple TV doesn't come with dedicated camera hardware, Apple is using the company's Continuity Camera feature (introduced in 2022) to enable this feature on the Apple TV.

The feature essentially allows users to use the cameras on the iPhone and iPad to make FaceTime calls using Apple TV. Similarly, any FaceTime call made to a connected iPhone or iPad could be answered on an Apple TV. Apple has also confirmed that it is bringing its Center Stage feature to the Apple TV, which uses machine learning to keep everyone part of the video call in the frame. FaceTime for Apple TV will roll out to users as part of tvOS 17 and is expected to make landfill before the end of the year. Those interested in checking out these features right away will be able to do so by participating in the beta program which will enable them to download the developer beta version of tvOS 17.