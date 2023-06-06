EyeSight Is One Of Apple Vision Pro's Wildest Features

If you look at pictures of someone using Apple's upcoming AR headset, the Vision Pro, one thing will jump right out at you. You can see the user's eyes, and a shaded version of their face, through the headset itself. The headset isn't see-through, and even if it was the screens, lenses, and other components would still get between you and the person using it. Instead, this bit of face is scanned by little cameras inside the headset and relayed to a screen on the front. Apple calls this feature "Eyesight," and it's one of the modes that trigger automatically when another person is detected within the headset's range.

You'll see that person clearly due to the cameras on the outside of the HMD, and they'll be able to see a representation of the part of your face the headset obscures. From what we've seen so far, the image is absolutely perfect and makes it look like the person is wearing a set of ski goggles and not a VR headset. It should also be animated, and react to what the person wearing the headset is doing underneath it. Apple says this will help show people you're focusing on them, as eye contact tends to do, and make conversations feel more natural when one person is using the headset. However, while it's very realistic, there is a chance that it's just off enough to make people uncomfortable. Instead of making everything feel natural, this feature may make the headset take a running jump right into the "Uncanny Valley." We'll find out early next year.