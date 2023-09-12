AirPods Pro 2 Update Swaps Lightning For USB-C

One of Apple's biggest sells at its fall launch event was how USB Type-C has become the universal standard for gadgets as of 2023 — a year when no other smartphone player is sticking to proprietary connectors on phones or accessories. To embrace the flow, the Lightning port rode into the sunset and we got new iPhones with a USB Type-C port. However, to complete the transition and also align with the strict laws in the EU, Apple has refreshed its flagship earbuds with a USB Type-C port as well.

To be specific, the second-gen AirPods Pro now ships with an updated case that ditches the customary Lightning port, and now offers a USB-Type-C outlet for charging. Just to be clear here, it doesn't seem like Apple will separately sell standalone charging cases with a USB Type-C port.

If you already own a Lightning-equipped second-gen AirPods Pro kit, your only option to feel the USB-C harmony in your life is splurging on the refreshed version. The price remains the same at $249, and they will be available in the U.S. and other markets starting September 22, 2023.