AirPods Pro 2 Update Swaps Lightning For USB-C
One of Apple's biggest sells at its fall launch event was how USB Type-C has become the universal standard for gadgets as of 2023 — a year when no other smartphone player is sticking to proprietary connectors on phones or accessories. To embrace the flow, the Lightning port rode into the sunset and we got new iPhones with a USB Type-C port. However, to complete the transition and also align with the strict laws in the EU, Apple has refreshed its flagship earbuds with a USB Type-C port as well.
To be specific, the second-gen AirPods Pro now ships with an updated case that ditches the customary Lightning port, and now offers a USB-Type-C outlet for charging. Just to be clear here, it doesn't seem like Apple will separately sell standalone charging cases with a USB Type-C port.
If you already own a Lightning-equipped second-gen AirPods Pro kit, your only option to feel the USB-C harmony in your life is splurging on the refreshed version. The price remains the same at $249, and they will be available in the U.S. and other markets starting September 22, 2023.
It's just a new port
"AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C)" is what Apple calls its latest earbuds refresh. If you happen to own one of Apple's latest iPhone 15 series devices, you can charge the new AirPods Pro by simply siphoning off some juice from the phone's battery via a USB-C cable.
Unfortunately, the iPhone still can't charge the AirPods Pro without the hassle of wires, even though both devices support the MagSafe wireless charging system. Unlike the Android side, where you never have to even open the bundled USB-C cable shipped with the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, because you can simply put it on the Galaxy S23's rear panel for reverse wireless charging.
Complaints aside, the updated AirPods Pro kit still serves the same well-received transparency mode and noise-cancelling chops as its Lightning predecessor. Apple is also promising "additional dust resistance," "improved IP54 rating for the earbuds," and "Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro" this time around.
Moreover, with the arrival of iOS 17 later this month, the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) will gain some new tricks such as Adaptive Audio, which intelligently blends the benefits of Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation.