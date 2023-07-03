The Best Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids In 2023

Being able to hear the world around you is a sense that many take for granted, but after years of loud music, heavy machinery, and the slow ravage of time, many struggle to hear the world around them. While humanity has long come up with novel solutions for this problem, these days, technology plays a huge part in dealing with hearing loss. Previously, hearing aids could only really be procured through the efforts of a doctor, but in 2022, the Food and Drug Administration decided to allow companies to create their own over-the-counter hearing aids, with major players like Bose even getting involved.

With this shift in policy, several over-the-counter hearing aids have popped up, and there are definitely some winners and losers in the eyes of the public. It's a big deal, considering that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 13% of adults over 18 have trouble hearing in 2019 (which only increases in number with age). Hearing aids have also exploded in popularity since they can now be purchased without a doctor (though those with severe hearing issues should keep seeing a doctor). As such, here is a list of some of the highest-rated hearing aids of 2023, which will help bring audio clarity to the masses.