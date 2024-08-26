Apple's iPhone 16 Event Date Confirmed: Here's What We're Expecting To See
Apple has just announced that its next event is scheduled for September 9. The event will witness the launch of new smartphones, smartwatches, and audio products, as per reliable sources. Apple's official tagline for the event, "It's Glowtime," suggests that the products set to make an appearance on stage will boast a fresh design makeover, something rumors have also hinted at.
The highlight of the show is going to be the iPhone 16 series, which is likely going to arrive in four trims. The entry-point iPhone 16 and its Plus variant are reportedly getting a design refresh that includes a redesigned camera island on the rear face. Instead of the diagonally positioned camera lenses that we currently see on the iPhone 15, the upcoming phones will get a vertically aligned camera lens makeover, surrounded by a pill-shaped outline reminiscent of the iPhone X.
If alleged schematics and dummy units making rounds on the internet are anything to go by, we might also get a multi-functional camera shutter on the upcoming phones that will be capacitive in nature. The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to be in line for an ultra-wide camera upgrade, which might get a new 48-megapixel sensor. Notably, all four iPhone 16 series models will be capable of running Apple Intelligence. So far, Apple has kept its next-gen AI software bundle exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro pair due to system firepower requirements.
What else is on the launch deck?
At its upcoming event, Apple is also expected to launch updated versions of the mainline Apple Watch, a next-gen Ultra smartwatch, and the budget-centric SE model. The tenth-generation Apple Watch is claimed to be slimmer, paired with thinner bezels and an updated processor. However, there is no clarity if the rumored blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection capabilities will finally make their way to Apple smartwatches this year.
The 2024 refresh of the Apple Watch SE might ditch its metallic shell and embrace plastic. Apple is reportedly making the change to cut down on production costs and offer more color options for its entry-level smartwatch. The company is reportedly planning to keep the sticker price close to the $200 mark so that it can more effectively ward off competition from the likes of Samsung.
The most dramatic product strategy is apparently reserved for the AirPods (via MacRumors). The next Apple wireless earbuds will reportedly come in two variants, with a fresh design in tow. The higher-end version will reportedly offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as its standout perk, and Apple might also bundle Find My support within the charging cases. This generation of AirPods could also get the H2 chip and they are said to embrace a shorter stem borrowed from the premium AirPods Pro.