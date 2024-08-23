As Apple's iPhone 16 Event Gets A Rumored Date, Here's What We Expect

In roughly two weeks from now, Apple will reportedly reveal a fresh slate of hardware at a packed fall launch event. According to Bloomberg, the company has set aside September 10 for its upcoming act, while the new devices are expected to hit the shelves on September 20.

The star of the show will be the iPhone 16 series, which is going to offer four models in two different size formats. According to leaks, the iPhone 16 series will go big with camera upgrades. For the first time, the base iPhone 16 and its Plus version might get macro photography capabilities. Apple could also bring the iPhone 15 Pro Max-exclusive tetraprism lens to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, giving it 5x optical zoom superpowers.

The Pro models may also embrace a new 48-megapixel camera for ultrawide capture, up from the 12-megapixel sensor on their respective predecessors. The two are also rumored to serve a new video capture preset that combines 3K resolution with a peak 120fps frame rate alongside Dolby Vision perk. Notably, unlike the Action Button, all four iPhone 16 models are said to be getting a new capacitive capture button.

This one will reportedly support slide gestures, as well, and will be deployed for camera controls like shutter and zoom. On the design front, the iPhone 16 and its Plus variant will adopt a pill-shaped camera island with two vertically aligned lens cutouts. The iPhone 16 Pro won't look much different, save for a new copper-inspired color tone.