As Apple's iPhone 16 Event Gets A Rumored Date, Here's What We Expect
In roughly two weeks from now, Apple will reportedly reveal a fresh slate of hardware at a packed fall launch event. According to Bloomberg, the company has set aside September 10 for its upcoming act, while the new devices are expected to hit the shelves on September 20.
The star of the show will be the iPhone 16 series, which is going to offer four models in two different size formats. According to leaks, the iPhone 16 series will go big with camera upgrades. For the first time, the base iPhone 16 and its Plus version might get macro photography capabilities. Apple could also bring the iPhone 15 Pro Max-exclusive tetraprism lens to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, giving it 5x optical zoom superpowers.
The Pro models may also embrace a new 48-megapixel camera for ultrawide capture, up from the 12-megapixel sensor on their respective predecessors. The two are also rumored to serve a new video capture preset that combines 3K resolution with a peak 120fps frame rate alongside Dolby Vision perk. Notably, unlike the Action Button, all four iPhone 16 models are said to be getting a new capacitive capture button.
This one will reportedly support slide gestures, as well, and will be deployed for camera controls like shutter and zoom. On the design front, the iPhone 16 and its Plus variant will adopt a pill-shaped camera island with two vertically aligned lens cutouts. The iPhone 16 Pro won't look much different, save for a new copper-inspired color tone.
The remaining slate is equally alluring
The other major attraction might be the highly-anticipated tenth-generation Apple Watch. So far, rumors have predicted a thinner chassis married to a larger display on this one. As usual, it will be available in two variants, while also offering a choice between cellular and non-cellular trims. The smartwatch is getting a next-gen processor, but it seems like there won't be any remarkable upgrades in the health-sensing department.
For a while now, we've been hearing chatter about blood pressure sensing on the Apple Watch, but according to Bloomberg, it may not be ready this year. "The technology that measures high blood pressure, or hypertension, hasn't been as reliable as hoped during testing," says the report. Another feature that has been in development is sleep apnea detection.
However, the future seems murky for this one, as well, thanks in no part to the ongoing patent dispute with Masimo. Apple is also expected to revamp the flagship Ultra smartwatch, but it is likely not getting a design overhaul this year. The Apple Watch SE refresh, on the other hand, might embrace a shell made out of plastic, a strategy that is likely about cutting down costs and offering more colors.
In the audio segment, we are expecting the fourth-generation AirPods. Apple is reportedly jazzing up their looks, and for the first time, the earbuds will be available in two trims. The higher-end version will stand out by offering Active Noise Cancellation facility and might also offer lost-and-found tracking convenience using the Find My network.