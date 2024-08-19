6 iPhone 16 Pro Rumors We Hope Are Real

The next wave of iPhones are barely a few weeks away, and it seems there are a few hardware surprises on the table for folks eying Apple's upcoming "Pro" iPhones. Now, Apple plays it relatively modest when it comes to generation over generation design changes. But from what we've compiled across the scores of leaks and speculations so far, the iPhone 16 Pro pair will serve a few notable updates, both inside and out.

Unlike what Google did with the Pixel 9 series this year — expanding the line-up from two to four flagships in one go — Apple seems to harbor no such dramatic ambitions. As usual, we are in for two flagship phones, tentatively named the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The customary processor upgrade is to be expected and a fresh palette of color options, as well, tagging alongside a handful of camera upgrades.

Maybe a new physical camera button to raise the phones' appeal among mobile photography enthusiasts? Yeah, that too. But as it goes, all the information we have on the iPhone 16 Pro pair come from varied sources with a mixed track record with accuracy. Needless to say, process them with a healthy dose of skepticism.

