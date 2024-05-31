The Secret iPhone Camera Trick That Lets You Peek Through Two Lenses

Composition and framing are said to be the building blocks of a good picture. But that's easier said than done, especially for the average smartphone user who is mostly concerned with clicking pictures in the heat of the moment. Unless you are a seasoned photographer, you probably don't care much about the science and rules while clicking pictures, but there are some tips and tricks you can use to get the most out of your iPhone photography. Field of view is an aspect that can really make or break a picture as it can add more story to the frame or omit unnecessary elements. Thankfully, with the exception of the iPhone SE, every Apple iPhone comes armed with a standard and an ultra-wide camera sensor.

However, one needs to manually switch between the primary and ultra-wide sensor in the Camera app to check the frame and decide which view appeals to their senses. Luckily, iPhones ship with a feature that lets you peek through both the camera lenses simultaneously. The feature is called View Outside the Frame, and the idea is to let users see what they can capture with the ultra-wide lens when adjusting the frame preview as seen through the main camera.