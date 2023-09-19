How The iPhone 15 Pro Max 5x Telephoto Lens Works

One of the more impressive features showcased during Apple's September 12 event was the new camera that comes in the iPhone 15 model series. In all of the new iPhones, various new computational photography features let you change the focus of a photo after the fact. This means that you can turn a photo into a portrait without having to select "portrait mode" and its specific focus goals before taking the photo, and in general, it lets you change the focus point post-shooting.

It gets better in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, though, which boats a 5x zoom, the biggest zoom ever in an iPhone, using a lens with a 120mm focal length. That last part may have thrown you a little bit as you read it. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is 8.25mm deep, and being a smartphone, it does not have telescopic lenses protruding out of the back of it as a dedicated camera would. So, how is Apple pulling this off?