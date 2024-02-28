4 iPhone Accessories That Will Help You Get Into Vlogging
Getting into vlogging has never been easier. Maybe you're thinking about starting a TikTok channel for posting short updates, or you want to upload long form videos on a site like YouTube. Whichever platform you prefer, you might be surprised to learn that the camera on your iPhone is good enough to get you started. Phone cameras were once considered cheap and inferior, but their quality has grown by leaps and bounds, as the iPhone 15's camera has received a particularly huge upgrade in quality over past generations. And while you'd have to spend a small fortune on a higher quality DSLR or camcorder, there are also plenty of photography tips and tricks for iPhones that can help you take that quality even further without needing to spend extra.
That said, a good camera is just a starting point. Expanding your arsenal of recording equipment can dramatically improve the quality of your videos. There are even several vlogging accessories that are designed specifically for iPhone users. These can do everything from giving you options in the way you want to film to improving your production value so that your videos look more professional. Choose where to begin can be daunting, so here are a few of the best iPhone accessories to help get you into vlogging.
Ring lights
Good lighting is one of the most important aspects of cinematography. In fact, video from an iPhone filming a properly lit subject will actually look better than video from an expensive camera filming in poor lighting. There are a lot of options, and you can even get some decent studio lights without spending more than $200. This might not be the best option for everyone, though. There is a learning curve when it comes to properly positioning studio lights, as it can also be time consuming and take up a lot of space, for which some people may not have access.
A much simpler solution for vloggers who are looking to quickly set up and shoot is to invest in a good ring light. These first garnered popularity among make-up tutorial vloggers since they are designed specifically for lighting faces. The circular design lights the subject from every angle, illuminating the entire circumference of the face and eliminating shadows. They are also known for the unique halo effect they make around the subject's pupil. Best of all, they're cheap.
Small, rechargeable ring lights that are designed to clip onto your iPhone can be purchased for as little as $10, but even the larger, more professional-grade, lights that come with built-in mounting solutions can be purchased for less than $100. This combination of effectiveness and affordability makes a ring light an easy choice for aspiring vloggers looking to upgrade their production.
Microphones
Believe it or not, it's a commonly maintained truth in cinematography circles that audio quality is more important than visuals. Blurry image quality can be annoying, but quiet, irregular, or staticky audio is absolutely intolerable. This is doubly true when it comes to vlogging, since a majority of your audience will likely be more interested in tuning in to hear what you have to say than to see you say it. Unfortunately, while the cameras in most modern iPhones are excellent, the built-in microphones leave a bit to be desired. This means that investing in a decent external microphone should be high on your list of priorities.
Lavalier microphones are a popular option and commonly used on television, as they are small, clip to your shirt, and incredibly good at isolating the voice of the individual wearing it.
Another option is to invest in a shotgun mic. These receive audio in a cone shape (similar to the spread of shotgun fire) and can be mounted to the top of your camera where they record from out of sight. Several brands have made models in both of these form factors which have been designed to connect directly to your iPhone. You should also look into a decent pop filter if you decide to go with either of these, especially if you plan on filming outdoors.
Mounting solutions
Talking into your phone while you hold it or prop it up against a pile of books might be good for establishing a certain personal aesthetic, but that isn't necessarily what everyone is going for. Some of you might prefer to have a bit more control over the framing of your shot. Others might want to keep their hands free while they record. To do that, you're going to need a decent mounting solution.
A clamp-on desk mount attaches to the side of a desk or table, making it discrete and easy to use, but this style is limited in where you can set them up and what angles you can get from them. You can also pick up a selfie stick if you want to be able to record your videos on the go.
There's no substitute for a good tripod, though. You can easily adjust the height and position of your phone, and many styles even include built-in levels to ensure that you're shot is framed correctly. They come in a variety of sizes and it has now become common practice for many tripod manufacturers to include a phone clamp that allows you to rotate and securely position your phone with minimal effort.
External lenses
While iPhone 15 owners are working with an impressive new camera, vloggers with older iPhones could be looking for a little something to boost their picture quality. You might also want to modify the magnification without sacrificing resolution, or else experiment with a fisheye or wide-angle lens that offers a different field of view than anything you can get with the stock camera. Luckily, there are several aftermarket lenses that can be externally attached to your iPhone's camera to change the way it shoots.
Some manufacturers make entire series of lenses with different magnifications and apertures. One of the more popular sizes is 18mm, as it adds a standard DSLR-like field of view that makes videos look like they were shot on a higher-end camera. Many of the higher-end options need to be used in conjunction with a special phone case to properly mount the lens. These cannot be attached directly to your phone. This is one area where it's probably worthwhile to invest in one of the more expensive options, however, as many of the cheaper options don't improve much on the iPhone camera's built-in capabilities.
A lens probably shouldn't be the highest priority on anyone's list of iPhone accessories, but a good one can help distinguish a vlogger's visuals and give viewers the impression that the video is filmed on a much higher-quality camera.