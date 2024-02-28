4 iPhone Accessories That Will Help You Get Into Vlogging

Good lighting is one of the most important aspects of cinematography. In fact, video from an iPhone filming a properly lit subject will actually look better than video from an expensive camera filming in poor lighting. There are a lot of options, and you can even get some decent studio lights without spending more than $200. This might not be the best option for everyone, though. There is a learning curve when it comes to properly positioning studio lights, as it can also be time consuming and take up a lot of space, for which some people may not have access.

A much simpler solution for vloggers who are looking to quickly set up and shoot is to invest in a good ring light. These first garnered popularity among make-up tutorial vloggers since they are designed specifically for lighting faces. The circular design lights the subject from every angle, illuminating the entire circumference of the face and eliminating shadows. They are also known for the unique halo effect they make around the subject's pupil. Best of all, they're cheap.

Small, rechargeable ring lights that are designed to clip onto your iPhone can be purchased for as little as $10, but even the larger, more professional-grade, lights that come with built-in mounting solutions can be purchased for less than $100. This combination of effectiveness and affordability makes a ring light an easy choice for aspiring vloggers looking to upgrade their production.