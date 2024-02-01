Different Types Of Microphones Explained (And How To Pick The Right One)

Audio recording was once limited to just a few inventive people creating content, but more people than ever are now recording their own audio and video on a regular basis. With the rise of social media and platforms like YouTube and Twitch, it's more common that folks need the best camera and microphone setups. That said, buying equipment can sometimes feel like an overly complex process, with a vast multitude of options to choose from.

A good case in point is microphones. While it may be good enough for some to go out and buy whatever's available, when you start to dig into the options, you'll realize there are a lot of different choices out there. Figuring out the best microphones for podcasting, for instance, isn't always so apparent. While narrowing down the selection can be agonizing, it doesn't have to be if you know what to look for.

Picking the right microphone will depend on both your budget and what you want to get out of the equipment. Like with most products, the very best microphone will come down to your personal needs and recording setup, with a variety of factors affecting which one you should select. Generally, however, it's important to keep in mind that as microphone technology improves, the differences between the different types of mics become more marginal.