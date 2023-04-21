The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Microphones For Podcasting In 2023

Podcasting has exploded as a medium thanks in part to how relatively easy it is to get started. Unlike, say, starting a band, which requires instruments, space to practice, finding venues, etc., a podcast can be recorded, edited, and distributed from home. You need some equipment for a podcast, however, including a way to record your voice. You could use the built-in microphone on your phone or computer, but your podcast is infinitely more likely to succeed if, at the very least, it has decent-quality audio, which is why having a good microphone is perhaps the most important piece of equipment a podcaster can have.

Fortunately, you can find several good-quality microphones at a relatively low cost, so if you're on a budget, your podcast can still sound professional. This includes XLR microphones, which you might think are more expensive because they're more traditionally "professional" than USB microphones, but in fact, a cheap XLR microphone can often be superior to a cheap USB mic. Because of the analog XLR connection, XLR mics don't need to rely on good software to sound professional, giving them an advantage over USB mics. So you can expect both types of connections even in a list of budget-friendly microphones. Of course, when talking about money, prices are relevant, but considering just how expensive audio equipment can be, any microphones under $100 can be considered budget-friendly. The products in that price range can vary greatly in terms of quality, so if you're looking to use one for your podcast, here is a list of the current best budget-friendly microphones for podcasting.