Podcastle Pro Review: AI Software Clones Your Voice For Podcasting

To test Podcastle's audio recording and editing capabilities, I recorded a short public domain audiobook, and some video tutorial overdubs, and also uploaded some previously recorded interviews. When recording audio or video, the files record locally to your own computer so that Internet glitches or dropouts shouldn't mar the results, and then uploads the finished recordings to Podcastle's cloud so that you can access and edit them from anywhere with a web browser. The platform recognized any USB mic or audio interface I used, and I never experienced any interruptions or crashes during recording.

Podcastle tries to simplify audio editing for content creators who don't specialize in it, but there are still enough editing tools and AI-based processing to prepare most voice recordings for distribution. Essential functions include trimming, splitting, and merging audio clips, fading in and out for each clip, and muting or deleting sections of clips. You can create as many audio tracks as you need, each with its own volume and panning (stereo position left to right) settings.

Keyboard shortcuts are available for most editing functions, which you can look up from the many easily accessible help files. But many of the keyboard shortcuts such as undo, redo, zoom in, zoom out, and others are the same familiar keystrokes standardized on desktop software.

Using the shortcuts, I developed a nice little editing workflow. For example, selecting the Split tool, splitting the clip twice to cut out a sentence, going back to the Selection tool, and deleting that clip became a quick little bit of audio surgery. And audio fade-ins and fade-outs that you drag from the ends of clips were quick and convenient for editing out unwanted breath sounds at the beginning and ends of sentences.