The Best Microphones For Podcasting In 2023: These 3 Mics Are Worth It

The Shure SM7B is a very good option for podcasters looking to take their craft a little more seriously, but it's a bit of a pricy one as it comes in between $300–$400 on any given day. Despite that, it's a very good microphone that will more than meet your needs. It is a dynamic mic, which means it will do a better job at eliminating background noise — fish tanks, birds chirping, or even you adjusting in your seat — than a condenser does. You'll want to tinker with settings in your broadcasting software with things like adding a noise gate. Once you get all of that sorted out, it's hard to find a better mic than this on the market.

If you're looking to save a little bit of cash, you can grab the Shure MV7 as an alternative. It functions largely the same as the SM7B, and it boasts the ability to be plugged in via a USB port, so you won't need the phantom power that an XLR mic needs. That does make it more flexible, but you will notice a dip in sound quality as a result. The draw is the fact it retails for around $250, so you're saving a good chunk of money by going this route.