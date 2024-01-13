5 Of The Highest Rated Ring Lights In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Though smartphone cameras have become so advanced they're used to shoot movies and photograph million-dollar homes, they still struggle in one area. Lighting. No matter how many megapixels a lens may be, if the surrounding lighting is poor, the image quality will take a hit. Even something as simple as a selfie for Instagram or the aesthetics of a video game stream require decent lighting that a smartphone alone can't give.
While the former applications require more elaborate lighting, macro applications like portrait photography or close-up streaming can benefit from a ring light. The softer, diffused lighting of a ring light eliminates shadows and creates a warmer, more welcoming image.
Knowing how a ring light can benefit your photography is only half the equation. The other and arguably more important half is knowing which ring lights are better suited for your needs. There's been an influx of options over the past few years, but if you stick to a trusted ring light, you should get the results you're looking for. After combing through dozens of options, here are five of the highest-rated ring lights consumers have been raving over.
NEEWER 18-Inch Ring Light
At 18 inches, you'll get a decent amount of coverage with NEEWER's 55W ring light. The oversized head sits atop an adjustable tripod that expands to a maximum height of 61 inches and offers over 180 degrees of angle adjustments with additional flexibility at the bendable neck. Equipped with 250 dimmable LEDs, the light tops out at a brilliant 5,600K to simulate daylight at its brightest setting. Whether snapping selfies or illuminating your clients' faces, you'll get a decent range of color and brightness options to suit your needs.
The NEEWER 18-inch ring light has scored over 62,000 reviews, with an impressive 84% being five stars. Sitting at a 4.7 score, customers praise the light for its ability to help produce professional-looking photos. At $88.99, this ring light isn't the most expensive on the market, and the included white and orange color filters, Bluetooth shutter remote, 360-degree ball head cold shoe mount, phone holder, and carrying case make it a decent value.
Elgato Premium Ring Light
A brand that's become synonymous with gaming, Elgato offers a premium 17-inch 45W ring light that boasts 2,500 lumens to simulate an ultra-bright environment perfect for streaming. The professional construction of Elgato's ring light helps make it a favored option, but it's the 2,900 to 7,000K adjustable color range that really sells it for streamers and content creators. Recreate the warm amber hue of the sunset or bask your space in a cool arctic blue while eliminating shadows and making your best features pop.
The premium ring light boasts a 4.6 rating on Amazon and Best Buy, a 4.5 on Google, and quite a few glowing reviews from the creators who benefit most from the light's 90-degree angled adjustment and built-in desktop stand. It's also one of few ring lights that can be controlled via an official mobile or desktop app, making adjusting the brightness a breeze via smartphones and Mac or Windows PCs. The ring light also comes with a standard ¼-inch camera ball mount and sits atop a telescoping pole that expands from 17 to 29 inches.
At $149.99, it's on the more expensive side, but you do get the peace of mind of the Elgato brand quality and a two-year warranty.
Sensyne 10-Inch Ring Light
A modest 10-inch ring light is perfect for snapping selfies or performing makeup tutorials, especially if it's Sensyne's trusted and easy-to-use quality light. The adjustable ring light features 10 different brightness settings across three color temperatures to help you find the perfect glow for your application. Whether you're showing the world how to contour or creating cute viral TikToks, Sensyne provides a more compact, bright light that can create the aesthetic you're looking for without taking up too much space.
The light comes with an expandable tripod that unfolds from 15.7 to 50 inches. It's an impressive range that works for most uses, especially if you add the extendable phone holder or utilize the Bluetooth wireless remote (compatible with both iOS and Android devices). At $49.99, the price may be the ring light's best feature, especially when you factor in the high-quality and expansive range.
If the customer praise says anything, then Sensyne earned all of its 46,000-plus five-star reviews and its 4.5 Amazon rating.
IVISII 19-Inch Ring Light
IVISII isn't a household name, but if the Amazon reviews on its 19-inch ring light are any indication, it soon should be. The ring light is a premium piece of technology capable of meeting a range of lighting needs. Not only can you adjust the circular ring of dimmable LED lights to a range of 3,000 to 5,800K, the bi-color 60W head comes with three additional color filters. Add a unique hue to your content and bask yourself in shades of blue, green, and red without sacrificing brightness.
The high-quality ring light features vents to prevent overheating and slots for two rechargeable Sony batteries (not included) for convenient cordless use. You can also outfit the head with three different devices for multiple broadcasts using the built-in cold shoe slots. Whether you're filming on a DSLR camera or your smartphone, IVISII's durable ring light head and included mounts will keep everything sturdy.
The 19-inch ring light holds a score of 4.6 on Amazon, with 80% of its reviews being five stars. Though its price may seem high at $139.99, you do get a lot for the money.
Weilisi 10-Inch Ring Light
Sometimes, it's nice to be able to have a little fun with your lighting. Weilisi's 10-inch selfie ring light is designed specifically for this, with LEDs that can be adjusted across 38 color modes, including six monochromatic and 29 dynamic options. Sure, you can make use of the cool-to-warm, daylight-replicating 2,700 to 6,700K lighting, but the Weilisi separates itself from others on this list with its rainbow of colors, from vibrant pinks to deep greens.
The light comes with a built-in remote control to simplify adjusting the warmth or color of the light. You'll also get a Bluetooth shutter control that works with most iPhone and Android devices and a telescoping tripod stand that extends from 19 to 67 inches.
The Weilisi 19-inch selfie light is a higher-quality entry-level ring light, especially at a low $39.99 price point. With a score of 4.5 on Amazon and 76% of its reviews being five stars, this light is clearly a good option for newcomers in this space.