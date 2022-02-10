Elgato Key Light Mini Is A Versatile, Portable Light Made For Creators

Apart from targeting creators, the Elgato Key Light Mini is also designed to appeal to folks who have invested in a good quality webcam for video calls and want to look their best, but who aren't keen on investing in a sizable key lighting setup.

Elgato differentiates itself from its competitors by offering multiple options for mounting the light practically anywhere. The product is compatible with Elgato's Multi-Mount system and can be mounted magnetically to any surface. Key Light Mini can also be mounted to a standard tripod and a camera's hot shoe.

Other notable features include support for Wi-Fi connectivity via which the Key Light Mini can be controlled using the Elgato Control Center app. This cross-platform app is available for iPhone, Android, Mac, or PC. For users who prefer physical buttons, the product does come with easy-to-use onboard controls. The Key Light Mini is also compatible with the Elgato Stream Deck, which is the company's popular live content creation controller.