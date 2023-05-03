10 Basic DSLR Camera Settings Every Beginner Photographer Needs To Know

Photography was once an art form reserved for inventors, aristocrats, and especially enthusiastic hobbyists. The process involved complex chemistry, careful adherence to procedure, and more than a little bit of luck. As photographic technology improved, it became simpler to use and more affordable, transforming photography into an activity for the masses.

Most of us have had access to cameras for most of our lives — at the very least, through disposable 35mm cameras and one-hour photo booths or from carrying a smartphone around with us all of the time. Still, there are some pretty big differences — both in terms of quality and user experience — between snapping candid photos with your phone and using a dedicated DSLR camera.

If this is your first DSLR, you might be a little overwhelmed by everything they can do. Second to cost, frustration is the biggest hurdle to overcome when it comes to getting into photography. Knowing the basic settings of your camera, what they do, and how they can impact an image can go a long way toward having fun behind the lens.