Digital Camera Features We'll Never See In Smartphone Cameras

If you've ever zoomed in on a subject with your smartphone only to watch the image quality plummet, you've experienced the limitations of digital zoom. Digital zoom relies on cropping out sections of an image and magnifying it to fill the frame, resulting in a photo that's pixelated or blurry. Optical zoom instead brings the image closer to you before capturing it. It does this by mechanically moving the camera's lens assembly back and forth, hence why a variable focal length lens will expand and retract as you zoom in or out on your subject. Optical zoom is lossless, meaning that image quality remains strong since it's not being digitally cropped and blown up (via Expert Photography).

You can find modern smartphones touting optical zoom these days (such as the iPhone 14 Pro), but a smartphone's version of optical zoom is not the same as a traditional camera's, and likely never will be. Keeping a thin profile is paramount to smartphone design, and there simply isn't enough room to move a lens assembly back and forth. Instead, manufacturers have "solved" this problem by placing multiple lenses on the back of our phones, each one with a different focal length (via The Smartphone Photographer). When you're zooming in and out, your smartphone's camera will switch to the appropriate lens based on the shot you're trying to get. Even the Sony Xperia 1 IV, which advertises the "world's first true optical zoom lens" only supports two different focal lengths. While this will yield better image quality than digital zoom, space and image sensor limitations will probably never truly match the quality of real optical zoom with a traditional camera and lens.