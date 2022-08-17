How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone

Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.

You'll likely already have your own iPhone or Android smartphone with you anyway, which makes it easy to do a lot of your photography — including the photography you choose to do at night — on your phone rather than invest in a professional cam. And that's especially true if you're not (or not yet) a professional photographer with a bunch of expensive equipment of your own. Some pros might tell you that great nighttime photography is possible on any camera with some tinkering, but there are some important tricks that apply specifically to smartphones that are worth taking into account.

That said, no matter how you choose to take your photos in low-light settings, you'll want to keep things perfectly still for as long as you can — this is because there's less light to go around, and even though more light can be captured with a slower shutter, you may accidentally blur your subject by moving the camera even a little bit. For the best still shots taken after sundown, you may want to use a tripod or set your phone on a flat, stable surface where it can sit upright. There are also a variety of smartphone apps that can simplify the process of taking great low-light photos, but your mileage may vary!