iPhone Repairs May Soon Be A Lot Easier (And Cheaper) For Everyone

Over the past few years, the right-to-repair movement has gained a considerable amount of steam, but it was the intervention of government agencies — especially in regions like the European Union — that manufacturers have finally started to make meaningful changes. For example, the recent adoption of a do-it-yourself (DIY) approach for selling genuine parts, supplying guides, and letting an average person perform repairs was a step in the right direction coming from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft, among others. But there are still a handful of hurdles, and the most notorious among them is the adhesive.

According to The Information, the adhesive troubles could finally be a thing of the past, at least when it comes to accessing and replacing the battery fitted inside an iPhone. The report mentions Apple exploring a technology called "electrically induced adhesive debonding" for batteries fitted inside the iPhone chassis. The novel part about this approach is that the lithium pack will be lodged inside a metal shell instead of covering it with foil.

Applying electricity to this metal would act as an electrochemical catalyst that will nullify the adhesive bonds and let users take out the battery with ease. The core objective here is that there won't be a need for a heat blast to melt the adhesive around the battery and the rest of the circuit board. This unique approach not only means repair costs will come down, but it's also great news for DIY enthusiasts.